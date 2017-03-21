Animals seized from Crandon property remain under care of ASPCA

Forest County (WAOW) -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) removed an additional 8 wolf-dogs from a Crandon home over the weekend.

Officials seized 30 of the hybrid animals as well as 14 houses from the property on Highway S Friday, as part of an animal cruelty investigation,

All 52 animals are being cared for at an ASPCA emergency shelter.

"We have medical teams that are on the grounds" said Tim Rickey, the Vice President of the Pascal's Field Investigation and Response Team. "They spent the last few days going through providing detailed exams and treatment for all of the animals."

Once the animals are settled in, behavioral exports will evaluate them and determine where to place them once they're healthy again.

In the case of the wolf-dogs, placement can be complicated.

"If they're truly wolf hybrids, then it really is sanctuary placement," Rickey said. "A lot of states have completely outlawed wolf hybrids as pets, and the ASPCA typically doesn't adopt hybrids out to individuals."

In Wisconsin, individuals who own wolf-dog hybrids must possess a license, and follow proper care and tracking policies.

The ASPCA does not have official ownership over the animals, as they're still considered evidence in the animal cruelty investigation.

The property owner, who can be confirmed through the Forest County website as Patricia Kirker, faces cruelty related charges.

Court officials said she's expected in court later this week.

**************

Thirty wolf-dogs and 14 horses were removed from a Crandon property Friday, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Some dead animals were also found.

An investigation began after local authorities received multiple complaints about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids on her property, ASPCA said. The tipsters also said the animals would frequently escape, posing a public safety risk.



A wolf-dog hybrid is part dog and part wolf, the animal rights group said. "Most wolf-dog hybrids are extremely timid and unpredictable, making them generally unsuitable and potentially dangerous pets."

The animals were found living in deplorable conditions at a woman's home on Country Road S and Bocek Lane in Crandon, according to ASPCA. Many were kept on chains without a way to get food or water.



The owner was arrested on cruelty-related charges, ASPCA said in a statement.

The ASPCA is planning on working throughout the weekend to live-trap any of the wolf-dogs running free.

The Forest County Sheriff's Department said no other details were being released.