Proposed cut in Trump's budget could mean end of airline service at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A proposal to cut a federal airport program could limit the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport's ability to offer commercial flights.

According to U.S. Rep Ron Kind (D-WI 3rd District) the Trump Administration budget blueprint eliminates the Essential Air Service Program. The program gives money to airlines, like United Airlines in Eau Claire, to provide services for about 30 percent of airports in the country.

Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director, said the annual amount is bid by airlines every couple of years, and currently, $2.2 million is given to United Airlines annually to fly from Eau Claire to Chicago twice a day. Zich said if the program is eliminated, the airport will not close because there will still be private, corporate and recreational aircraft using its services. She said it would limit the Chippewa Valley's access to the world, and in return, the world's access to the Chippewa Valley, which Zich said is important for communities to grow and have access to businesses. She added the best way the community can help is by buying tickets and traveling through the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

"There's a huge amount of travelers from our region that are not traveling from this airport currently for various reasons, and if we can bring some of that traffic here locally, we can increase our airline service to the point where we are no longer in need of this program," Zich said.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport saw a 9 percent increase in passenger levels from 2015 to 2016 which Zich said is a step in the right direction to eliminate reliability on the Essential Air Service Program. In 2016, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport served 43,578 total passengers. According to Rep. Kind's office, the direct effect of the airport on the Chippewa Valley economy in 2014 totaled 157 employees, a payroll of $7.8 million, and $41.6 million in economic output.

“For communities like Eau Claire to continue to grow their economy and attract businesses and people they need to have convenient access to an airport. Elimination of the Essential Air Service program would likely mean the end of air service to the Eau Claire area, and that is unacceptable. Many of our communities are already feeling left behind by the changing economy, and the last thing they need is the elimination of programs that serve our communities. I will work to make sure that any 2018 budget keeps air service at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport,” said Rep. Kind.

“If the proposed cuts to the Essential Air Service program are enacted it would likely mean the end of air service to the Chippewa Valley Airport in Eau Claire. Maintaining commercial air service is important to the competitiveness of our regional economy and our continued ability to attract and retain business and talent,” said Bob McCoy, President & CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

