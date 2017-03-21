Cornell man sentenced for abducting girl

A Cornell man accused of abducting a neighbor girl has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Tim Rathbun was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to false imprisonment and other charges. The incident happened last June. According to the charges Rathbun, who was intoxicated, grabbed the nine year old girl from a neighbor's home and threw her into his truck. He allegedly hugged her, and told her he was going to adopt her and buy her a pony. When her parents followed Rathbun to his home, they retrieved the girl and argued with Rathbun. While law enforcement was en route, Rathbun allegedly fired a gun multiple times.

When he gets out of jail Rathbun will be on probation for three years. During that time he cant have contact with the girl or her family, and cannot drink.