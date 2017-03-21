Man charged with shooting seven illegal deer in Chippewa County

A rural Cadott man is charged with illegally killing more than a half-dozen deer in Chippewa County.

Austin Najbrt faces twelve charges including hunting without a license, failing to register deer, hunting during closed season, and lying to DNR wardens.

According to the charges, Najbrt illegally shot and killed seven deer last fall and winter.

Wardens say he should not have been hunting because his hunting privileges had been revoked for previous DNR violations.



Even after being caught for some of the violations in November, they say Najbrt went out the next month and illegally killed another deer. And he's accused of shining deer last month, with a bow and arrows in his vehicle.



Najbrt is next scheduled to appear before a judge in May.