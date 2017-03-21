Eau Claire Women's Connection hosts sex trafficking presentation

The Eau Claire Women's Connection welcomed a guest speaker Tuesday to talk about a tough topic: sex trafficking.

Grace Schinoldt grew up in Jim Falls and now works with a group called "Better Way Imports." The group aims to find sustainable solutions for this growing epidemic. Members of Women's Connection listened to Grace speak about the problem and were shown jewelry, apparel and bags made by women who've escaped the sex trade.

"I want to encourage people to expand their awareness to how people are living around the world and to realize that we have the ability to improve, not only our lives but the lives of others around us." said Schinoldt, Freedom Fighter for Better Way Imports.

If you would like to learn more about Better Way Imports, you can visit their website.