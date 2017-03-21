Chippewa Valley financial planner recommends saving for retirement at a young age

Eau Claire (WQOW) – It sounds wonderful, not needing to set an alarm to get up early every morning, and being able to do what you want, when you want, seven days a week. But, do you know how much to save up for retirement?



A new study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute shows that one in four people only have $1,000 saved up for retirement.



A financial advisor told News 18 there is no perfect number for how much money you should have when you hang it up, but the sooner you can start saving, the better.



Ginger Bluem retired 11 years ago. She said she wishes her younger self would have realized how much money she would need to retire, so now she has advice for younger people.

“Start early,” Bluem said. “We didn't and, well, we're okay, but we could have been better.”



Justin Zoromski, a financial planner, agreed it is best to start saving as soon as you get your first full time job.

“We tell our clients we need to be between 10 and 15 percent of our annual income, that is what we need to be putting away,” Zoromski said.



Zoromski admitted that is a steep amount out of every paycheck, but anything you can save now, will grow for your future.

“We have lives, we have bills to pay, mouths to feed, families, things like that,” Zoromski said. “But, 10 to 15 percent is really where we should be.”



Carol Ryan has also been retired more than a decade, and she recommends to invest in your employers matching retirement plan if it's available.

“There were times when I didn't feel in a position to save for retirement, but I did it anyway, so now I really am glad that I did do that,” Ryan said. “If you do save, you will really have ad advantage when you get to retirement age.”



While there isn't a perfect savings amount to aim for when you choose to retire, it is important to look at what you want life to be like.

“What kind of lifestyle do you want in retirement?” Zoromski questioned. “What kind of income are we going to be replacing? That's what really allows us to back into what exactly your number is.”

Zoromski added that retirement is changing, because a lot of people are choosing to pick up a part-time job when they decide to hang it up from their full-time job.



He said that when the retirement age of 62 was put into place, life expectancy was lower. Now that people are living longer, they feel the need to keep working to keep up with incoming bills.

Every year you wait after retirement age to collect social security, you could receive an 8% increase in your retirement income up to the age of 70, according to Zoromski.

As far as the math goes, if you wanted to have one million dollars in savings when you retired, you would need to save $4,500 dollars a year, for 40 years and earn an average of 7% interest each year.