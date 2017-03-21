Chippewa Falls man faces child pornography charges

Bringing his cell phone in for repairs turned out to be a bad idea for a Chippewa Falls man.

Police say Lucas Lapham brought the phone to a cell phone store in Lake Hallie last year. Employees there discovered child porn on it, and contacted police. They say the phone had eight video clips with children engaging in sex acts. When police questioned him last month, Lapham admitted downloading child porn, but said he had not done so for several months because he was trying to get therapy for his issues.

He later admitted he had downloaded more to his new phone, just three days before he was questioned. Lapham was in court Tuesday on seven felony charges. He's due back in court in May.