Chippewa Falls woman to spend 10 days in jail for stealing $60K from Arby's

A Chippewa Falls woman accused of stealing from the fast food restaurant where she worked will spend 10 days in jail.

Natasha Weyenberg was also ordered on Thursday to pay restitution. Weyenberg was accused of taking as much as $60,000 while working at the Arby's in Chippewa Falls. Police said surveillance video showed her ringing up cash sales as free transactions, then pocketing the money.

Posted March 21, 2017:

An employee of a fast food restaurant in Chippewa Falls is accused of stealing as much as $60,000 while working there.

Natasha Weyenberg was in court Tuesday. She's accused of taking the money while working at Arby's. Police say restaurant surveillance video taken in January showed her ringing up cash sales as free transactions, then pocketing the money. They say Weyenberg admitted taking money, starting around spring of 2015, but that she thought she had only taken about $5000.