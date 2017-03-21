Restaurant employee charged with theft in Chippewa Falls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Restaurant employee charged with theft in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -

An employee of a fast food restaurant in Chippewa Falls is accused of stealing as much as $60,000 while working there.

Natasha Weyenberg was in court Tuesday. She's accused of taking the money while working at Arby's. Police say restaurant surveillance video taken in January showed her ringing up cash sales as free transactions, then pocketing the money. They say Weyenberg admitted taking money, starting around spring of 2015, but that she thought she had only taken about $5000.

