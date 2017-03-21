Volunteers provide 'Meals on Wheels' for Eau Claire seniors

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For many seniors in Eau Claire, preparing a hot and healthy meal isn't as easy as walking to the kitchen.

Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels takes car side service to a whole new level by providing meals to hundreds of seniors each day of the week. On Tuesday, Feed my People Food Bank hosted the 'Smiles for Seniors' program. Volunteers spent the afternoon packing 400 boxes filled with non-perishable food. Meals on Wheels volunteers will then pick them up and drop them off on their normal routes next week.

"Many of the folks really only receive that one meal a day from Meals on Wheels, so we try and put in food that would be appropriate for them that they can use to supplement that food," said Feed my People Assistant Director Suzanne Becker. "These are people who have worked hard their whole lives but are on limited budgets, have transportation issues, can't get to resources. And also just that friendly face that comes to see them every day to check to make sure they're okay."

Organizers said it's about a lot more than a meal, but about spending time with those who need it.

"It's interesting just to talk to people, too. I get to talk about the weather, whatever. Sometimes ask them, wow, beautiful car you're driving," said June Ross, who receives meals from the program. "I do appreciate it so much. Otherwise I would not be eating well, and it helps a lot physically, I'm able to do more."

Meals on Wheels staff said they are always looking for volunteers. Contact the Eau Claire County Aging and Disability Resource Center for more information.