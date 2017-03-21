Solar energy options increase in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - As the days get a little longer, the sun is shining on new energy possibilities in the Chippewa Valley.

Xcel Energy is in the process of building its 7.5 acre Solar Connect Community Garden. The garden will produce enough energy to power about 160 homes. Xcel said the first shipment of solar panels has arrived, and staff hoped to start construction in the next month or two to have the garden on the grid by mid to late summer. So far, Xcel Energy sold 90 percent of its subscriptions between the Eau Claire garden and a garden the company is building in La Crosse. The cost varies from customer to customer because they can choose how much energy they want to buy.

Building on a landfill on Eau Claire's south side, Xcel Energy said it is excited to turn a brown field into a green field.

"Our mission is to increase the use of renewables and to decrease the amount of carbon emissions that are generated by other types of plants," Christine Oulette, Xcel Energy media relations representative, said. "This falls right in line with what our mission and what our goals are moving ahead into 2020-2030."

Just outside Altoona, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative has been producing power from it's MemberSolar program for more than a year. They started selling panels for $650, and now have almost 60 percent of the panels sold. The co-op said it thought more panels would be sold at this point, but they are still happy to have an inventory to sell to customers. Since customers are buying a 20-year subscription, the price drops each month, and now, the panels cost $612. Eau Claire Energy Cooperative said customers should have their money back in 15 years, but the payback could be quicker if energy rates increase. The co-op said it enjoys offering renewable options for energy.

"I think it is a great opportunity, a new way for people to purchase energy if they are interested in it," Lynn Thompson, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative president and CEO, said. "Those who want it can do it, and those who don't do not have to participate. It is a great opportunity for consumers and members alike to purchase energy in a different way."

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative will have an open house for people to see its solar panels May 13 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.