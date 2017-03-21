UPDATE: Hundreds of jobs are coming to Chippewa Co. with new distribution center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A Mills Fleet Farm distribution center is coming to Chippewa Falls, bringing hundreds of new jobs with it.



News 18 was the first to break the news when the Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a multi-million dollar developer's agreement with Ryan Companies Tuesday night. First thing Wednesday morning, the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) announced the deal with official.



Even though ground has not yet been broken, already people are eager to work at the new facility.



"The fact that there are 325 jobs coming to the community, people are already calling our office finding out how they can put their application in," CCEDC President and CEO, Charlie Walker told News 18. "So we're already seeing the enthusiasm for that."



In the press release, the CEO of Mills Fleet Farm said the company is committed to local growth. County officials said that commitment goes beyond just bringing jobs to the area.



"Some of the things that they've talked about is hiring vets. Hiring people, you know, the unemployed. Reaching out to those folks to try to make them more accessible for hiring," Walker said.



Officials are calling the $69 million project one of the largest economic investments in Chippewa County in recent years, but it's not the only one on the horizon.



"The CCEDC has been working. We've got five projects that we're working on right now, from ten employees all the way up to 100 employees " Walker said. "The city's working on projects, the Chamber's working on projects. It really is a great time to live, work and play and do business in Chippewa Falls."



Officials are hoping to start construction on the distribution center by mid-April. They said if everything goes according to plan the facility should be up and running by the 2017/2018 winter.



If you want more information about job opportunities at the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center contact the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation at (715) 723-7150.

POSTED: Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- 300 full time jobs and the potential of another 150 seasonal positions could soon be coming to the area after the Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a multi-million dollar developer's agreement with Ryan Companies Tuesday night.



Ryan Companies, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, will pay $75-million under the agreement to buy 80 acres of land to build and develop a distribution center on Highway 178 near St. Joseph's Hospital.



The city will provide the company with $10-million in the form of a TIF to be paid off in at least 10 years. $7.3-million of that will help the company build, while $1.6-million will go to Chippewa County to reimburse the county for the land. The rest of the money will be used to pay for infrastructure for the project.



A member of the city council tells News 18 that the development will be used as a distribution center expansion for Mills Fleet Farm, who will lease the building from Ryan Companies.



The plan still needs approval from Chippewa County Wednesday morning. If all goes as expected, Ryan Companies plans to finalize the purchase later on Wednesday.