UPDATE: Police identify man accused of making "Columbine" threats at middle, high school

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Charges are being recommended against a Ladysmith high school student who is accused of making "Columbine" threats.

Allen Lobermeier, the Ladysmith police chief, said the police department is recommending charges against 18-year-old Sean Patrick Callaway, from Ladysmith. Last week, Lobermeier said the Ladysmith Middle and High School principal called to report a student walking around the school saying, "I'm in Columbine mode." Police arrested and booked the student for disorderly conduct. Authorities said Callaway reportedly denied making those comments, and he was released the same day.

Police said Callaway is currently suspended from school.

Posted on March 22, 2017:

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Police and school staff in Ladysmith are on high alert after witnesses reported an 18-year-old student made "Columbine" threats.

Allen Lobermeier, Ladysmith chief of police, said the Ladysmith Middle and High School principal called to report a student walking around the school last week saying, "I'm in Columbine mode." Police arrested and booked the student for disorderly conduct. The student reportedly denied making those comments, and he was released the same day.

Lobermeier said formal charges will be sent to the district attorney's office this week as police review the case. He said the school board will also be voting on whether to expel the student by the end of the month. The student is currently suspended from school.

Lobermeier said the school and police department are working to keep the community safe and will continue to monitor the situation. Ladysmith Police did contact the FBI to make sure they were following proper protocol.