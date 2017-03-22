Employees put out fire at Eau Claire's Phillips-Medisize

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire fire crews were called to Phillips-Medisize on Mondovi Road, Wednesday, after a fire started in one of their injection molding machines.



Fire crews tell News 18 that the fire started after a vent came off the machine. The fire was confined to that machine and employees were able to use fire extinguishers put out the fire before crews arrived. No one was hurt.



About 30 employees were evacuated from the building. They were allowed to return to work after smoke could be ventilated out of the business.