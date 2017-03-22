Elk Mound Power Lifters Prepare for Nationals

Elk Mound (WQOW) -- The sport of Powerlifting has taken off in Elk Mound.

It's a relatively simple sport - athletes get three attempts at maximal weight on three different lifts: Bench press, Deadlift, and Squat, all adding up to a total score. The Mounders are doing it better than anyone else in the state, winning the Wisconsin High School State Powerlifting Team Title in two Division 3 categories, along with a pair of individual State Champions on their roster.

And its a relatively new program - just 4 years old.



"Our principal actually helped bring it over from Phillips, who had a very strong Powerlifting program," says Head Coach Coty Schmidt, "So when he came over here and we needed another sport in the winter power lifting was kind of the sport he brought along. As we developed we started with only 16 kids four years ago. Now we're up to 65 kids."

When asked how they got involved with the sport, most of the lifters on this year's squad had similar answers.



"I got involved with power lifting my sophomore year of high school because my friends were in it," Senior lifter Darren Svihovec says, "They thought it would be a good idea for me to join it too."



Fellow Senior Hunter Gagner, a State Champion in the 165 pound RAW Class, echoes those sentiments, "Two of my friends, Tyler Sahm and Austin Owens, they kind of started out with it and I got started my Junior year. They kind of talked me into it."

"A friend of mine helped me out because i was in basketball and I figured that this sounds alot more like what I would do," says fellow Senior Bryce Kasper. Kasper won the 198 pound Equipped Class at the State Championships.

"It's coming naturally, I think as soon as some kids start doing it, and other kids are seeing the differences in their body and the confidence that they're gaining, more kids just want to be a part of it," Schmidt explains, "It really brings kids together, whether it's a Freshman and a Senior, that they all cheer for each other and we've got to actually hold them back from cheering so much. I think that's the biggest thing, it brings everyone together."

The team atmosphere from this year's lifting crew has helped the team grow into one of the largest in the state - and that helped the team score in their competitions this year.

"We were able to fill in every weight class and I think that's what really gave us the edge on a lot of teams," Schmidt says, "Even though we were one of the smallest schools in our region, we had by far the biggest team at every meet."

"I think it feels great for only being 4 years total in this program, it's grown quite a bit, it's like an insane amount," says Kasper.

And as the team grows, new benchmarks are being set - including the team's ever first trip to Nationals.

"We have had individuals go in the past, but this is the first time we've been able to send a group of boys out there. It's definitely easier with more people, they're more comfortable around each other, it's not like you're lost in the crowd at all. They cheer each other on and get each other focused, and as much as we are coaches, the lifters themselves are coaches also."

"It's a little daunting, Nationals Powerlifting," Gagner says, "It should be a lot of fun going out there with a bunch of my good friends."

"It feels really good being able to represent Elk Mound at the National level," Svihovec says, "We're all just trying to improve and get better and better, trying to go for team awards and just support each other. The main goal in the end is just to improve and make sure we're all getting better as the season goes along."

The Elk Mound boys will make the trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania for the National Competition next week. The event will take place from March 29th to April 2nd.