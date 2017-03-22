Milwaukee city employee shot and killed

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a Milwaukee housing inspector was fatally shot while on duty.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who had been shot in his car.

Police Chief Edward Flynn says the Department of Neighborhood Services employee had gone to conduct a home inspection. He says the man was clearly identifiable as a working inspector and wore a labeled windbreaker.

Speaking at the same news conference, Mayor Tom Barrett said the victim's name will be released "in due course." He had worked for the city for 33 years, and the mayor said he was very well-respected.

Police are searching for the killer. Barrett is asking anyone with information to call the department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

