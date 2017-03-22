Another disease carried by ticks causing concern in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A tick is the littlest of creatures, but there is a disease they cause you have probably never heard of, and it can be serious.



We hear a lot about Lyme disease, but a disease called Ehrlichiosis has also caused sickness in our area.



In 2016, more than 30 people were diagnosed with the disease in Eau Claire County. The symptoms are similar to Lyme disease, which includes fever and joint pain.



Eau Claire City-County Health Department Environmental Health Director, Shane Sanderson, told News 18 this disease is just as dangerous, if not more so, than Lyme disease. That's because if you are bitten by a tick, you are generally safe from Lyme disease if you remove it within 24 hours. With Ehrlichiosis, you can be infected immediately.



"When I get back to the woods and I do a tick check, that is a great way to prevent Lyme," Sanderson said. "When I am out in the woods, and I put Permethrin on my clothing, and I put DEET on my skin, that is the best way to prevent EML."



Sanderson told News 18 that spring and fall are prime times for ticks.