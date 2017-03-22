Chippewa County farmers express need for affordable health insurance

Eau Claire (WQOW) - HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital addressed accessed to rural health care at the 15th Annual Family Farm Day in Chippewa Falls.

"The rural community really needs emergency services," Josh Rizzo, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital foundation director, said. "They are traveling from farther away. Emergencies can happen on the farm or on the equipment, so it is important to have healthcare facilities within reach."

Another pressing topic for farmers is having affordable health insurance because they are often self-employed.

Ed Gorell, Eau Claire County Farmers Union president and District 3 director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said the Affordable Care Act guaranteed affordability because there was no concern of pre-existing conditions or fear of expensive claims being denied. Gorell said he is anxious to see how health care will be covered under the Trump Administration because that decision could impact the business model for family farms.

"A lot of farmers in the area, be it their wives or family members, have left the farm, to get insurance off the farm, and I guess for our family, that never really fit with us because we were a family farm," Gorell said.

Gorrell and his family currently raise Holstein steers just south of Eau Claire.

Carl Cronquest of Cadott helped organize Family Farm Day as a committee member. Cronquest had a diversified farm with 75 dairy cows and crops that included alfalfa and corn. Cronquest said the United States should have a universal health care system because affordable health insurance is a barrier for young farmers or entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses, especially if they have student loan debt.

"One of the basic problems with being a farmer is that health care is always hard to get," Cronquest said. "My wife was a school teacher for 32 years and provided the insurance. Basically, that is how the farm was maintained and survived. Health care is one of the basic rights I would think that we should have in this country."

The average age of a farmer in Wisconsin is 56.5 years old.