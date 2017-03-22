Cows get loose on Hwy. 151 after trailer fire

Dodge County (WKOW) -- Deputies in Dodge County had a busy day rounding up a number of cattle that broke loose after the trailer they were in caught fire.



"Nothing surprises me anymore but this is the first where we actually had a trailer catch on fire," said Deputy Michael Morell.



Authorities say more than two dozen cattle were inside the trailer that was traveling down Highway 151 near Waupun. 6 of them ran out when the trailer was opened to put out the fire and they quickly took off down the highway.



One of them died in the fire.



"6 of the animals got out, and we're running along Highway 151. We had to get them corralled," said Morell. "Guys from the highway shop and some local farmers that were around were able to get them, the animals off of the highway without having any accidents."



A veterinarian was called out to check the rest of the cattle to make sure they were okay.