Badgers Arrive in New York City

New York (WQOW) -- The Badgers are officially in New York.

After spending their final full day of practice in Madison Tuesday night, Wisconsin left for Madison Square Garden this afternoon. The Badgers arrived at their hotel at about 7:45 P.M. Wednesday evening. It's definitely a big shift going from Buffalo to the "Big Apple," but Wisconsin is no stranger to this stage. They've had plenty of recent experience playing at the Garden.



"This is our 3rd time out here in the last 17 months between being out here last year for the Wounded Warrior Classic in late November, and then obviously out here for Super Saturday with Rutgers in late January," Head Coach Greg Gard explains, "These guys are pretty well traveled, they understand what it's about. They're on a pretty strict itinerary in terms of what we're going to do and obviously with the later game on Friday night, we'll have to maximize all our time between now and then."

This team knows the pressure increases from here on out, the Seniors especially - and they want to end on a high note.



"We know what's at stake, but at the same time, this will be the last time regardless of whether it's this game or a couple of games down the road," says Senior Forward Vitto Brown, "We know there's no holding back, there's no, 'Oh, okay, next year, we'll have another chance." You've got to do it right now, and I think that pressure is a good thing for us."

Before the big game on Friday night, Wisconsin holds an open practice tomorrow afternoon at 1 P.M. The Badgers take on Florida Friday, at 8:59 P.M.