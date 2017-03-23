2nd baby co-sleeping death reported in Milwaukee in 24 hours

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee authorities are investigating the city's second death of a baby in a co-sleeping incident within 24 hours.



WISN-TV (http://bit.ly/2nsQubX ) reports emergency crews were called to a home just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's



Office confirms that a 1-month-old baby was co-sleeping with an older child in an adult bed when he died.



An autopsy is planned Friday.



It's the second baby death reported in Milwaukee in as many days. On Wednesday morning, officials say a 2-month-old girl who was believed to be co-sleeping with her mother in an adult bed was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday.

