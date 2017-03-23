Katharine's Wish brings smiles to patients across the Midwest

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A Chippewa Valley teen's charity, founded nearly a decade ago, continues to bring smiles to pediatric patients across the Midwest.

Katharine's Wish began in 2008 when Katharine's Rhoten was hospitalized and diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during a family vacation. Since her diagnosis, Katharine has donated more than 22,000 new toys, stuffed animals and books to dozens of hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.



Today, Katharine and her family donated toys at Mayo Clinic, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital and Marshfield Clinic.



"We've started out with donating a hundred or so toys to now thousands of toys each year. It just fills my heart with joy to know that others are getting on board with this cause to make other children smile," said Rhoten.

Katharine hopes to continue her charity this fall when she begins college. People will still be able to donate to her charity locally in the Chippewa Valley.

To make a tax-deductible donation, head to Katharine's Wish's website.