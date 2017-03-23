Xcel Energy trains employees to avoid assault

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In light of a Milwaukee housing inspector who was shot and killed on the job Wednesday, Xcel Energy explained how it trains staff to be aware of threats.

Milwaukee authorities said the 64-year-old was found shot in his car after he left to do a home inspection. Police said he wore a labeled windbreaker and was clearly identifiable as a working inspector.

This incident raised the question of employee safety, especially when workers are out of the office doing their jobs alone. Xcel Energy said it is not uncommon for its staff to be threatened or even assaulted when working in the field.

Chris Janssen, a protection services consultant for Xcel Energy, said he helps train their call center to know how to handle a threatening call to the company, and he teaches those who work alone in the field to be aware of suspicious activity on an annual or biennial basis. He said Xcel Energy does have investigators in all states and regions they cover.

Janssen said one of the best weapons against an attack is a cell phone, so it is important to have it on hand and ready to call the company if employees do not feel comfortable, or call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency. Janssen said Xcel Energy tries to know its client base, and sometimes they will request a police escort when approaching a household, especially if it is about a credit issue.

"We try to mitigate all of those risks by the training of recognizing your surroundings, knowing your customers, knowing where you are at," Janssen said. "If you get a weird feeling, a tingle on the back of your neck, that is your body telling you that something isn't right and to recognize that and take a step back."

Janssen said another important part of training is for employees to tell the company about a threat, whether it was something an employee felt in his gut or heard from a customer so they can make all of their employees aware of the situation.

Xcel Energy also gives its employees protection from aggressive dogs. Each employee carries a can of dog spray in case they are attacked.