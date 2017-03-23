Center for Disease Control says STD rates higher than ever

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Health departments around the country have designated April as Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness month. Officials said, although it might be uncomfortable to talk about, it's a necessary conversation to have as 2015 saw the highest number of STD's ever reported, and those numbers are still rising.

According to the Center for Disease Control, half of all sexually active people under the age of 25 have an STD.



In Chippewa County, the health department said there was a spike in chlamydia with 215 reported cases. That's compared to around 160 cases in years prior. Staff said most of those cases are within that under 25 age group.

The department said the best way to fight the spread is to get tested and to tell others to do the same.

"The more open we are in communicating about it the more we learn, and as a community can support people and make them feel comfortable to come in and get tested. We want it to be a norm for people to know their status instead of not knowing what they have and possibly passing it to others," said Chippewa County Health Department Public Nurse Jennifer Lenbom.

The health department said the number of gonorrhea and syphilis cases has also risen in Chippewa County. Staff said these two diseases are usually found more predominately in bigger cities, but the local raise in cases could be attributed to traveling becoming more accessible and more popular.

The health department said often times people can have an STD without having any symptoms, but leaving these diseases untreated can lead to severe health problems. The Chippewa County Health Department does offer free STD testing and treatment.