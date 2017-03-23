'Born Learning Trail' being proposed at Altoona City Park

Altoona (WQOW) -- With sunny summer days right around the corner, school will soon be out. One organization is hoping to combine the best of both.

The Altoona City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on installing a 'Born Learning Trail' in Altoona City Park. It's a project started by the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley aimed at early childhood development.



Staff said it would create a series of ten signs along the existing path that incorporate educational games and activities. United Way staff said the activities are all interactive.

The end goal is to develop 13 of these trails between Eau Claire County and Chippewa County. One has already been installed in Irvine Park, with approval already been granted in Cornell, Stanley and Augusta.

The parks cost around $2,500 to install all the signs, but United Way said it is completely paid for by the organization and corporate sponsors. If approved the organization hopes to have all signs installed in all 13 locations by this summer.