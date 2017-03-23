Chippewa Falls Police requests K9 unit to help battle meth use

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Police Department presented a request to the city to add a K9 unit to the force.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the increasing use of methamphetamine is a driving force for getting a dog because it can easy sniff out the drug that can be easy to hide and is powerful in small doses. The drug unit said they are finding larger and more pure amounts of meth, which could mean there is a strong connection in the area.

"I don't think we've seen the peak of methamphetamine use in our area," Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police chief, said. "Much of the state is struggling with heroin, but in our area, methamphetamine is the king drug."

Police said getting a K9 could cost between $90,000 and $100,000. Kelm said most the cost would be purchasing a police vehicle equipped for a dog.

Kelm said it can be a large upfront cost but having a dog could eventually save taxpayer dollars by slowing meth addiction in Chippewa falls and decreasing the number of people who are in the court system, kept in jail jail, in treatment, or become the victims of crimes connected to meth. He said those could cases cost the community millions of dollars.

"We know that what we are finding on the street is really just the tip of the iceberg of what is out there when you start looking at the other impacts of people who are addicted to this substance," Kelm said. "I think it is important for our community to provide our officers with a great tool to combat that."

Kelm also said as baby boomers get older, the police department has more calls about seniors walking away from group homes and assisted living. Police said a dog could help track them and bring them home safely.



Kelm said a dog is also a great ice breaker to start conversation between law enforcement and the community at public events and school visits to help create trust in Chippewa Falls.