Eau Claire bars expect Badgers game boost

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will face the Florida Gators in a Sweet 16 match up on Friday. The game will be played in one of the most famous sports arenas in the world: Madison Square Garden.



The team returned to the floor Thursday afternoon for a practice that was open to the public and free, but that is certainly not the case for Friday night's game. The cheapest ticket on Stub Hub Thursday $280.

For fans who do not want to travel farther than downtown Eau Claire, staff at Playmakers Bar and Grill said they are planning for a big rush tomorrow night. Between the Badger game, Friday fish fry and Phil Vassar playing down the block at the State Theatre, they are expecting to be busy.

"Our crowds lately have been very good for the games, so we should expect a full house," Steven Mayer with Playmakers Bar and Grill said. "There's usually always room for people. Sometimes, you won't be able to sit right at the bar, but we have plenty of tables upstairs and downstairs and in our lounge area for people to sit."

Playmakers will offer deals on drinks and food Friday night, like $2 for a serving of Bucky Bites, which are deep fried pretzels.