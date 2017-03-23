Eau Claire demonstrators gather to support the ACA, local GOP weighs in on AHCA hold-up

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you were near Hastings Way and Brackett Avenue Thursday evening you may have seen groups of people standing around and waving sings about health care.



Demonstrators with Citizen Action Cooperative of Western Wisconsin and Indivisible Chippewa Valley gathered at the intersection to show their support for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). They told News 18 they're worried about the new Republican health care proposal and what it could mean for people in the region.



"How it's going to leave the disadvantaged people, especially in North Western Wisconsin, which has a higher percentage of low income individuals with health care, this act is going to leave them abandoned," Dr. Martin Voss, a retired physician, said.



The groups are already planning future events, like a health care town hall on April 11. They invited Wisconsin's Republican Senator Ron Johnson to attend, but he denied their invitation. Anyone looking for more information about the town hall can find it on Indivisible Chippewa Valley's Facebook page.



Though it's not just demonstrators and Democrats that are having a hard time with the new health care proposal; some GOP lawmakers are committed to voting no on the current edition of the American Health Care Act (AHCA).



News 18 spoke with a local Republican Thursday about why that may be the case.



"I don't think there's a single Republican that doesn't think Obamacare should be repealed," said Mike Conlin, an executive board member of the Eau Claire County Republican party. "The question has always been what to replace that with and there is not unity in that."



Conlin told News 18 he thinks many Republicans are reluctant to accept this first stage of the AHCA because they don't trust stages two and three will even happen at all.



"Members of Congress made promises to repeal and replace," he said. "Well, the repeal was easy, the replacing is more difficult."