Badgers Get Ready For Gators

New York (WQOW) -- Wisconsin and Florida get some practice time at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, prior to Friday night's game between the Badgers and Gators in the Sweet 16.



It could wind up being a defensive struggle. Florida held Virginia to just 39 points in a second round game, while Wisconsin is 11th in the country in fewest points allowed. Also, neither team is ranked in the top 50 offensively.



"They're good in space," says Badgers sophomore forward Ethan Happ, "they're good in isolation basketball which is what we do sometimes with Bronson [Koenig], Nigel [Hayes] and myself. So, it'll be tough."



"It's going to be tough for us to man up and take that pressure," says Wisconsin junior guard Jordan Hill, "because a lot of the teams in the Big Ten, while they are aggressive defensively, they don't really get into you the way they do in the SEC."



"Might be a little similar to Virginia Tech in some ways but also Villanova in terms of the defensive pressure they apply," says Badgers senior forward Vitto Brown, "it's definitely going to be a tough game but it's something we're confident we can do."



Wisconsin will be playing in its fourth straight Sweet Sixteen. Greg Gard was a Bo Ryan assistant for those first two trips, and the head coach for the latter two, he says there's no secret to the program's success.



"We've got good players. That's the key," says Gard, "you have to have good people around you. Obviously, it starts with your players. They've all bought in. Obviously, everyone has to have two feet in the boat. They have to be working in the same direction for the same goal, and all of our people have really done that. I'm fortunate that I get to be at the head of that boat, so to speak, and represent them."



When Wisconsin tips it off against Florida, Friday night, the Gators will probably be the more athletic team, but the Badgers say they'll be ready for the challenge.



"Namely, the quickness, and the way that the guards penetrate off the dribble," says Brown, "I think Virginia Tech and Villanova were perfect for preparation against a team like Florida."



"A lot of speed," says Wisconsin senior guard Zak Showalter, "they can get from Point A to B a lot faster than I can get from Point A to Point B, so I mean that's just going to be something where our group defense is going to have to be more important than 1-on-1 defense."



"They're good in space which is tough to do," says Happ, "they're good with isolation basketball which is what we do sometimes with Bronson, Nigel, myself, so it'll be tough."



Wisconsin vs. Florida is scheduled to tip off at 8:59 PM CDT, Friday.







