Gaelin Elmore Transferring From Minnesota

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Somerset High School product Gaelin Elmore announces via Twitter, Thursday, that he'll be a graduate transfer and leave the Minnesota Gophers program to continue his education and eligibility elsewhere.
Elmore played three seasons for the Gophers. In 2016, he had 16 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, along with 3 fumble recoveries.
As a graduate transfer, Elmore is eligible to play next season.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.