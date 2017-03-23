Gaelin Elmore Transferring From Minnesota - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Gaelin Elmore Transferring From Minnesota

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Gaelin Elmore (file photo) Gaelin Elmore (file photo)

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Somerset High School product Gaelin Elmore announces via Twitter, Thursday, that he'll be a graduate transfer and leave the Minnesota Gophers program to continue his education and eligibility elsewhere.

Elmore played three seasons for the Gophers.  In 2016, he had 16 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, along with 3 fumble recoveries.

As a graduate transfer, Elmore is eligible to play next season.

