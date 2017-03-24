La Crosse high school student saves friend who was choking

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Video of a Central High School student shows him calmly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student Tuesday.

At first, others thought the student was joking around at lunch time, but according to Central school nurse Kim Mahlum, Ian Brown saw the color in Will Olson's face and neck change, and realized he was choking.

In the video, provided by the La Crosse School District, Brown gets up from the table, goes around to Olson, and performs the Heimlich maneuver several times until the food was dislodged.

Brown then helped the Olson to the school nurse's office to make sure he was OK.

Mahlum credited the first aid training Brown received as a member of the La Crosse Police Explorers with averting a tragedy.