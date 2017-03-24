Chippewa County Sheriff's Office to add K-9 unit

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office will soon have a furry, four-legged officer on their force.

In a press release Friday, the department said a $25,000 donation from area Lions Clubs is making the addition of a K-9 unit possible. The department said they have been working with the Lions Clubs since early December 2016 to make a K-9 unit possible in 2017. The dog will be the first K-9 unit in the history of the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

The department said the K-9 unit's main objectives will be to provide office safety, assist in search and rescue, illegal drug detection and enhance community relations. The dog will also help detect illegal drugs within the county's jail.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said the success and benefits of K-9 units in surrounding counties, like Lake Hallie, have encouraged them to add a dog to their patrol division.

The donation from the Jim Falls and Lake Wissota Lions Clubs will fund the initial financial commitment, according to the department. That includes purchasing the dog itself, training the K-9 as well as the deputy, upgrading the already-existing fleet vehicle and other K-9 expenses such as vet bills, kennel, protective vest and care.

An exact date of when the dog will be received isn't known, but the department said the K-9 will be added this year.