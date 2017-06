One of the people suspected of multiple break-ins at the Hope Gospel Store will spend three years on probation.

Kyle Brown was sentenced recently for the January break-ins which both happened in the span of just one week. Staff said jewelry and electronics were among the items taken.

As part of his sentence, Brown will do a month of community service, pay restitution, and have no contact with the store. He could get up to five months in jail if he violates probation.