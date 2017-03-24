Westby students stage sit-in protest in support of principal

Students at Westby High School staged a sit-in protest following news that their principal is on a 10-day administrative leave.

The students characterized this sit-in as less of a protest and more of a show of support for Karl Stoker, someone they said has had a big impact on their lives.

Just under 200 gathered in Westby High School's multi-purpose room Friday morning with the intent of staying there for the entire day. Their high school principal will be on leave until April 3rd.

The Westby Area School District will not release any personnel details to the students or the public. They are asking for patience and understanding through this process.

"Understand that the district always has the best interests of our students, our staff, our community, and the parents as well," said District Administrator Charles Norton.

The district released a statement, reading in part, "Please know that the district's primary focus in all actions and decisions is on student safety and education. We have policies and practices in place designed to support that focus."

Students who organized the sit-in said they may not know why he is on leave yet, but despite the outcome, their opinions of him won't change.

"In his 27 years of working in the Westby school district we know that he's done excellent work and he's a good judge of character," said senior Lucas Skaaland.

"We're going to be here as a school district and a community to support him in any way we can," said senior Owen Gluch.

"No matter what, we've got Mr Stoker's back," said senior Brady Wemette. "He's always had ours."

The district said they respect the students desire to demonstrate, but they had hoped students wouldn't engage in activities that would disrupt their curriculum.

Karl Stoker has worked in the Westby School District since 1990. He has served as high school principal since 2013.