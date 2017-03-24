Lake Hallie Police Department asking for public's help identifying suspect in dog poisoning case

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - A Lake Hallie couple wanted to pass along a word of warning for fellow dog owners after their dog was a target for poison.

Tiffany and Chad Smith told News 18 their dog Duke has been poisoned twice in their own backyard. After the first incident, the couple set up a trail cam and managed to catch the culprit placing what they said were poisoned hot dogs under their clothesline. The Smiths have since turned those photographs over to the Lake Hallie Police Department.

Authorities said the Smiths are not the only ones who have reported potential poisoning. They said they have received numerous calls about someone putting an unknown substance in hot dogs and then wrapping them in floss. Police said the hot dogs are being thrown in people's yards, where the dogs can eat them and get sick.

The Smiths said the first poisoning cost them hundreds of dollars in vet bills. "Nobody wants to feel unsafe in their own home and own neighborhood," Tiffany Smith said. "Chad has lived here for probably close to 15 years and has amazing neighbors, and it is a nice neighborhood. Anytime you are shaken like this, nobody wants to go through that."

The Smith family said following the incidents, they have worked to upgrade their security lights and plan to put up new fencing.

The Lake Hallie Police Department is encouraging anyone to come forward with information that could help identify the suspect. They said tipsters can remain anonymous. The police department can be reached by phone (715) 726-2666 or Facebook.