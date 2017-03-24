Eau Claire PD reacts to viral 'IRS Scam' video

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- People won't be saying "Eau Where?" anymore thanks to the Eau Claire Police Department's latest viral video.



You've probably seen the video on Facebook, or maybe even on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, of Officer Kyle Roder turning the tables on an IRS scam artist. At this point, it's been viewed about 4.2 million times on Facebook and has even made its rounds on major news networks.



Of course, this isn't the ECPD's first brush with internet fame. You might remember back in 2014 when dashcam video of Officer Kevin Putzy helping a family of ducks cross the street went viral.



Officer Roder told News 18 anytime the department can attract positive attention it's a great thing, and his fellow officers agree.



"It's not something we try to do. We try to put out posts weekly of funny videos and we try to gain traction," Roder said. "Our goal is not to go viral. Our goal is to educate the public. Our goal is to show the public that we're real people."



"We love when Eau Claire in general gets attention," ECPD officer Bridget Coit said. "We're a great city and we are just a part of the city."



Officer Roder said the video was totally unrehearsed and, as a trained crisis negotiator, it was good practice talking to someone without knowing what was going to happen next.



Though the department doesn't recommend people try conning a con-artist at home. Roder says they may not be after money, but information and the longer you stay on the phone with a scammer the more information they could learn and possibly use against you in the future.