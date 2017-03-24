Spending on pets hits $66.8 billion nationwide

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The newest trend of treating pets like family is showing up in the nation's pocketbooks.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent almost $67 billion on their animal companions in 2016, and they expect that number to reach more than $69 billion in 2017. Back in 1994, pet owners spend about $17 billion.

Actually buying the animals was a small cost compared to the amount spent on food, which was more than $28 billion last year. Buying supplies and paying for vet care was also a big part of the bill.

Northside Pet Hospital in Eau Claire said recent trends in animal health care could also add to the spending. Dr. David Menard has practiced veterinary medicine for almost 34 years. He said people are willing to pay more to extend the lives of their pets.

"I think they are doing a lot more preventative care whereas before it was pretty much the shots and then once a year heartworm tests, and a lot of times, you didn't see them in between unless something really bad happened," Menard said. "Now, we are much more into trying to find those bad things before they get terrible, and people are much more receptive to that."

Dr. Menard said the decision to euthanize older animals is being made less casually with pet owners doing more to keep their older dogs comfortable.

Northside Pet Hospital is expanding to add canine rehab and sports medicine this summer, which Menard said is basically physical therapy for injured or older dogs. He is currently working on his certification for the expansion, saying this type of treatment was never on his radar when he first started studying animal medicine.