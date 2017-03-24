Couple to hold benefit concert in Hallie to pay for flood damage

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- It's been months since a couple's home in the Town of Seymour was destroyed by flooding, but the clean up is far from over. Now you have the chance to help them get back on their feet.



You might remember News 18 toured Dave Roll's property back in September after the creek near his home flooded, leaving his front yard and the entire first level of his house under water.



Because they didn't have flood insurance to pay for the damage, the Rolls have been fundraising to cover the costs. They've raised about $9,000 on a GoFundMe page, so far. They're hoping to bring in even more at a benefit concert on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Hallie.



The Rolls told News 18 it's been tough since the September flood, but they feel incredibly blessed by the outpouring of support from family and friends.



"Although it's coming from a bad place, from the flood tragedy itself if you want to call it that," Dave Roll said, "our eyes are every bit opened to how much warmth and support there is from the people who care about us and we care about them."



Even in their moment of need, the Rolls still want this concert to benefit more people than just the two of them. They're asking attendees to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to Feed My People food bank.



"As bad as things can seem for us there's always somebody who's in a place worse," Ronnie Rolls said. "We always want to keep others in mind, no matter what's going on with us."