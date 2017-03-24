American Heart Association pushes to require 911 dispatchers to be CPR trained

Eau Claire (WQOW)- People call 911 at their most desperate moments, and dispatchers are leaned on when someone's life is on the line. In Wisconsin, however, it is not required by law for dispatchers to be trained in administering CPR.

The American Heart Association is pushing lawmakers to require all 91 dispatchers across the state be trained in giving CPR and how to talk a caller through it. The American Heart Association said, for someone in cardiac arrest, their chance of survival drops by 10 percent every minute that passes without CPR.

Eau Claire County dispatchers said Friday that while it is not a state law yet, all dispatchers already go through CPR training and are able to give instructions over the phone.

"They're in the process of making their situation better. It was bad before they called us and now it's, hopefully, on the decline and getting better until it's back to normalcy. So when they call us they're having a bad day, and we can do the best that we can to start to make their day better. CPR could be the start of that," said Benny Williams, Eau Claire telecommunicator.

Chippewa County said all emergency personnel, including dispatchers, are CPR certified and go through training every two years as well.