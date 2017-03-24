Busts made in Eau Claire, Barron counties in large marijuana dis - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Busts made in Eau Claire, Barron counties in large marijuana distribution ring

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Barron County (WQOW) -

More than $100,000 in cash has been seized In a drug bust that spanned two area counties.

The Barron County Sheriff says it's the largest seizure in his county's history. $100,000, along with several drug-related items, were seized in a raid at a home in Cameron Tuesday.

Later that night, Eau Claire police searched an apartment on Kappus Drive, and seized $14,000 in cash, along with five pounds of marijuana. Charges are expected later on what officials are calling a large marijuana distribution ring.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.