Update: 13 candidates vying for open Eau Claire City Council seat

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One seat on the Eau Claire City Council remains vacant. On Monday, eleven of the 13 candidates who filed paperwork made the case why they are right for the job.

The 11 candidates gave short presentations at Monday's meeting, explaining why they want to serve on the council and informing the council about their background in public service. Following the presentations, council members had a chance to ask some of their own questions, which ranged from what kind of projects they are interested in working with, to what they feel the council's role is in social justice issues.

Whoever is elected will serve until April of 2018 when the seat will be up for formal re-election. The council is slated to vote on a new colleague on Tuesday.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Next Monday night 13 community members will vie for an open seat on the Eau Claire City Council.



Applicants will make presentations, explaining why they deserve to take the seat left open by former Council member Eric Larsen. The Council will appoint a candidate on Tuesday.



Follow the link for a complete list of the applicants.