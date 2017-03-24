Update: Private group looks to fund passenger train from Eau Claire to St. Paul

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire has planes and automobiles, and now a group of private businesses wants to add trains to the mix. On Monday the Eau Claire City Council heard a presentation on how to make that happen.

The Organizing Council is a group or private businesses, including RCU and Jamf Software, looking to fund a passenger train line running from Eau Claire to St. Paul. The train would make stops at several cities along the way, including Menomonie, Baldwin, River Falls, Stillwater and Hudson.

Organizers said if all goes well, it could be open for riders in three to four years. The say in the best case scenario, they could be up and running within 18 months after production begins.

The city council will vote at its meeting Tuesday whether or not to support the project.

