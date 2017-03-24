Wisconsin 8-year-old meets heroes after calling 911 just to visit with police officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- An 8-year-old who called 911 three times just to get officers to come to his house for a visit, finally got to meet his heroes.

27 News was there as Madison Police Chief Mike Koval and a few other officers surprised Quinn.

Quinn's mom, Shannon Snowden, calls him a miracle baby. Quinn, who has Cerebral Palsy, was only one pound, ten ounces when he was born. He's had nine brain surgeries.

Despite all that, Quinn goes to a regular 3rd grade class. "He's defied all the odds!" his mom says.

Shannon says this will be a permanent memory for the 8-year-old. "He'll have this picture to look back at, this is a lifetime memory."

Chief Koval joked with Quinn when they met. "I heard you like to call 911 to talk with us, is that true?" Quinn responded, "Kinda." That made Chief Koval laugh.

"It's amazing. Chief Koval is Quinn's hero," says mom Shannon. "Getting to meet your hero isn't something that happens often. It's really incredible seeing Quinn so happy."

She adds, "I think what makes Quinn happy about the police is all the helping of finding missing people, the small stuff like; traffic, the first responder kind of things and chasing down the bad guys secondly."

Joe Herr, known as "Madison's Leprechaun," set up the surprise with the help of the City of Madison and 27 News. His non-profit agency, Logan's Heart and Smiles, has helped Quinn and his family in the past with home modifications.