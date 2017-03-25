Barron County farmers lend a helping hand to fire victims in Kansas

Barron County (WQOW) - Wildfires in the southern part of the country, including Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma have burned hundreds of thousands of acres, killing crops and animals along the way. So, farmers in Barron County are working to provide relief for the ranchers left with nothing.



Farmers in Barron County told News 18 they are like a community with other farmers all over the country, and they know that if a disaster were to strike here, they would get the same help.



Kurt Wohlk spent time working in Kansas in the past. Since then, he has felt like it is a second home. So, when a wildfire scorched more than 600,000 acres of that area, leaving many farmers without anything, he felt the urge to help.



"I just love that part of the country," Wohlk said. "A piece of my heart is still out there in Kansas. We had to do something. We heard the loss they had out there and we just couldn't sit on our hands."



Joining Wohlk were more than 20 farming families around the small community of Almena, including Brittany Olson.



"We decided to take the bull by the horns and jump into action and help our fellow farmers and ranchers," Olson said.



Grabbing the bull by the horns is exactly what they are doing. Donating, loading and shipping more than 100 bales of hay, and other necessities like fencing, to their fellow farmers to the south.



"Farmers, we help each other out. It is kind of who we are," Wohlk said.



"Many farmers have a lot of hay that's not doing any good sitting there, so we're going to put it to good use and give it to people who need it," added Olson.



They said although they will likely never even meet their fellow farmers some 900 miles away, they feel this is just as much their duty as tilling fields and harvesting their crops.



"I was talking on the phone with some of the people out there, and I could just tell the exhaustion in their voice," Wohlk said. "Even the idea of helping out, they were just so grateful. It is going to be pretty neat to see when we come in with all them loads of hay."



The supplies are being loaded onto three different semis and those semis will take off for Kansas on Monday at 3 a.m.



They expect each semi will cost $1,800 to haul the supplies, meaning they need about $5,400 to cover the costs. A GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to make a donation.