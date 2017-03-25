Marathon Cheese releases statement on shooting suspect

Marathon City (WAOW) -- The company who employed the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting rampage on Wednesday has released a statement.

This all comes after court records show that 45-year-old Nengmy Vang worked at Marathon Cheese Corporation in Marathon City.

The company did not mention Vang specifically, but workers tell Newsline 9 that Vang was currently employed there and that he was a "quiet guy" who "never smiled" and "always had an intense look on his face."

Dan Zastoupil is the president of the company who released the following statement late Friday:

“Our company was deeply saddened, along with the rest of the community, upon learning of the shooting deaths Wednesday of individuals in the Wausau area. Certainly all of our thoughts and prayers are with the families and others who have been affected.

Late yesterday, we learned from investigators that a person of interest in custody in this terrible tragedy is an employee at our Marathon City plant. We immediately pledged our full cooperation to law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation. Our employees are being notified and counseling services are being made available."

Employees with the company said Vang worked second shift.