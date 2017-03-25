Outpouring support on social media after deadly Central WI shooting

Wausau (WAOW) -- A community continues to heal after four people were gunned down in the Wausau metro area last Wednesday.

Support has been pouring in from across the country on social media, offering prayers and thoughts with the victims lost on that tragic day.

One page called "You know you're from Wausau, Wisconsin If..." has seen a flood of support from current residents and those who once lived in Central Wisconsin.

Kyle Silvers is the founder of the page who said the forum has been a great place for people to come and openly grieve.

"The group has kind of been an epicenter of the social media response to the recent attacks," Silver said, a graduate of D.C. Everest High School. "The group reflects Wausau which is a community that comes together in good times and bad."

Silvers is now a resident of St. Paul but said the shooting spree hits close to home.

"I was very shocked and saddened that this is something that happened especially in the Wausau area. I mean, that's not something we typically see," he said. "A lot of support from around the country and it's been very powerful."

Silvers hopes the group will help in the fundraising process for the victims who were tragically lost last week.

The nine-year-old group has 14,000 members.