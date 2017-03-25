Sauk County paramedic's Facebook post fights extreme volunteer EMT shortage

Sauk County (WKOW) -- A post on a popular Sauk County Facebook page is tackling a troubling trend; a state-wide shortage of volunteer first-responders.

Plain Volunteer paramedic Michael Weiss knows recruiting volunteers to help is hard work, so he took to social media to help. "We are in desperate need of recruits," Weiss explained in the post, which received more than a hundred "likes" and "shares" on the Baraboo Scanner Facebook page.

In fact, it did so well, the March recruitment class was full.

"It's amazing, there were so many people out there saying, 'I'm willing, sign me up'," Weiss explained.

Wisconsin's EMS Association President Josh Kowalke was surprised how well the post did.

"It's absolutely phenomenal, it's a desperate-times, desperate-measures-type thing," Kowalke said.

He's not joking. The volunteer shortage is impacting the entire state.

"We have grave concerns about the future of volunteer EMS in Wisconsin," Kowalke said.

He's trying to rally support with lawmakers to do more for volunteer first responders.

"You would get some tax breaks personally for that and there was some conversation about extending the EMS licensing period," Kowalke said.

Weiss says Plain EMS is celebrating 40 years this year and he hopes the time-honored tradition continues.

"There won't be an ambulance, if we don't have the people," Weiss said.