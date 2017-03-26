Milwaukee barber keeps young minds a cut above the rest

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Keeping young minds a cut above the rest, barbershops in Milwaukee are stepping up to give kids more than just fresh haircut.

Hairstyles may come and go but barber Antonio Hurley knows for his youngest clients, a good book should never go out of style.

"Man for a kid to pick up a book and be interested, it's kind of amazing,” said Hurley, who’s barbershop Sho-N-Out is the latest business in Milwaukee to take part in the city’s Books in the Barbershop initiative.

"It doesn't matter if you're the alderman of a district of if you're Jimmy from the block, all of us go to the barbershop,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson, founder of the program, “And our sons are there with us. And in this state we've got one of the largest achievement gaps in the country, and I wanted to try and close that gap by making sure that young people, primarily African American boys have the opportunity to improve reading and literacy, by meeting them where they were. And that's primarily in barbershops."

The Milwaukee Public Library helps replenish and update the barbershop shelves, giving barbers like Hurley an opportunity not just to take a little off the top, but shape their clients’ young minds for years to come.

"That's the goal to keep them interested in something other than what's going on out here,” said Hurley, “And to keep them interested in what's going on with books and literature."

The program now has three barbershops providing books for kids, as the city hopes to reach out and expand to even more Milwaukee barbers.