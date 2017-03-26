Candlelight vigil planned Sunday in Weston for shooting victims

Weston (WAOW) -- A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday in Kennedy Park to remember the four people killed in a shooting rampage.

The vigil begins at 6:45 p.m., four days after two bank workers, an attorney and a Everest Metro police officer were gunned down at three different locations just outside of Wausau.

Police say a 45-year-old Weston man in a domestic dispute with his estranged wife triggered the outburst. The man was wounded in a showdown with police at his Weston apartment. The man was hospitalized and no charges were filed Friday.

Organizers of the candlelight vigil say people who cannot make the event are asked to observe a moment of silence at 7 p.m., no matter where they are.