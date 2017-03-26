Benefit aids family devastated by September flooding

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Imagine losing your home, and your job within two months of each other. That is the harsh reality one Eau Claire family is facing. They are hoping a benefit Sunday will help get them back on their feet.



News 18 introduced you to Dave and Ronnie Roll in September when their home was flooded, destroying the house and nearly everything inside.



Sunday began what the couple hopes is a new chapter in their lives, as people packed into the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie for a benefit concert. There was also a silent auction and bake sale, among other raffles.



The couple told News 18 they do not know how much they will raise, but they are forever thankful to the people around them.



"To see the community pull together like this is just overwhelming at times," said Ronnie Roll. "To realize at a time when we are hearing so many negative stories swirling around in this world, that here in our own community, there is this kind of love, there is this kind of outpouring and open hearts."



If you want to help the family, they are still accepting monetary donations. You can make that donation here.

